Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, who will be seen on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 for Mahashivratri special episode, applauded contestant Chirag Kotwal for his rendition of "Namo Namo Shankara" from the 2018 movie Kedarnath starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. He said, "You invoked peace within me. And today, Lord Shiva's blessings are on Chirag. Through Indian Idol, it feels like the whole universe is praying to Lord Shiva." Indian Idol 13: Veteran Actors Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon Will Bring Back the Magic of Golden Era in New Episode of the Reality Show (Watch Video).

The Mahashivratri special episode will be hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Also, the top 8 contestants - Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh - amazed the judges and guests with their performance on mythological songs. Indian Idol 13: Subhash Ghai Recalls Recording the Popular Tracks From Kalicharan, Ram Lakhan.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on Indian Idol 13. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).