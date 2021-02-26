Actor Salman Khan posted a cheerful picture on Friday with many Bollywood and cricket celebrities. He decided to call the photograph a mega selfie. The actor, is seen taking a selfie with many artists including Rajkummar Rao, Genelia Deshmukh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Wahi amongst others. Cricketer Suresh Raina is also spotted in the picture. Incidentally, all these celebrities are part of a new music reality show Salman is promoting. Mika Singh To Perform With Salman Khan After Four Years in the Upcoming Show Indian Pro Music League.

"Yahan to ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! chal Mega selfie lele re," Salman captioned the selfie, which he posted on Instagram. Salman recently wrapped the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which announced actress Rubina Dhilak as winner. Indian Pro Music League’s Anthem Is Special for Sajid Khan As It Is His Last Composition with Late Brother Wajid Khan.

Check Out Salman Khan’s Tweet Below:

He will soon be seen in the theatres with his next film Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It has been announced for release on the Eid Weekend in May.

