Jake Johnson celebrates his 43rd birthday on May 28. He is best known for his portrayal as Nick Miller in the American comedy series New Girl (2011-2018). For his performances in New Girl, he was nominated for the Critics Choice Television Awards and Teen Choice Awards. His funny and sarcastic character in the series had won him a lot of fans. All the episodes of the series New Girl are available in Disney+ Hotstar. He also received wider recognition and fame for voicing older Peter B. Parker or Spider-Man in the oscar-winning animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review: Best Spider-Man Movie EVER, Quote International Critics.

Johnson has also appeared in films like Paper Heart (2009), Get Him to the Greek (2010), Safety Not Guaranteed (2012), Drinking Buddies (2013), Let's Be Cops (2014), Jurassic World (2015), The Mummy and Win It All (2017). He also co-leaded in a crime-drama series Stumptown (2019-2020) as Greyson "Grey" McConnell. Johnson is married to Erin Payne, and is a father of twin daughters. Jurassic World 3: Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Returning for Chris Pratt’s Dinosaur Movie.

On the occasion of Jake Johnson's birthday, let's hear some of his funny quotes and sayings as Nick Miller from New Girl:

I Like Getting Older...

Life Sucks Again And Again...

I Am Trying To Eat Less Doughnuts...

Look At Those Horny Hippos...

Life Is Weird...

I Have Peed In Every Pool I've Been Into Till Date...

Exes Are A Part Of The Past...

I Am Too Sarcastic To Go To Jail...

I Don't Like Being Someone's Inspiration...

I Am Having A Heart Attack...

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Jake Johnson as Nick Miller from New Girl. We wish this immensely lovable actor, comedian and director Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

