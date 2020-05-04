Jennifer Winget Amasses 9 Million Followers on Instagram

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Jennifer Winget is considered one of the A-list actress that the television industry can boast of. After nailing the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye, there has been no turning back for Jennifer. The actress took up Sony TV's psychological thriller Beyhadh, where her role was a far cry from the good goody ones we saw her do before. Jennifer played a psychopath and sociopath to perfection, so much so that the audience started sympathising with the antagonist. Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 Shutting Down: 'We Were Hoping to Wrap the Show By May Anyway'.

And while we can talk about the actress' professional conquests all day long, the actress recently added a feather to her personal cap. The actress recently crossed the 9 million follower mark on Instagram. Fashion Face-Off: Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan OR Ananya Panday, Who Looks The Sexiest In An Off-Shoulder Polka-Dot Dress?.

Take A Look Below:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the success of Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget then did pursue her web-series interests with ALT Balaji and Zee 5's Code M, where she played an Army Officer before she returned to play a woman scorned in Beyhadh 2. Unfortunately, given the 'won't end anytime soon' lockdown, the show was pulled off air abruptly.