Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrates her 61st birthday on January 13. She is best known for her portrayal as Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep. Julia was just perfectly humorous when she appeared on the political satire comedy TV series from 2012 to 2019. Julia received huge recognition and fame for her performance, as she won six Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and five consecutive Golden Globe nominations for playing the role of Selina Meyer in the show. In the seven-part series we saw Julia's quirky nature, her views towards the American government and how badly she wanted to be the USA's first woman president. Julia Louis-Dreyfus Birthday Special: 11 Selina Meyer Quotes From Veep That Make for Sassy NSFW Insults We All Love To Use! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 11-times Emmy winning actress has also impressed us when she appeared on movies like Hannah and Her Sisters, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Deconstructing Harry and Enough Said . Apart from starring, the talented lady also amazed us when she well-utilised her voice for animated films A Bug's Life, Planes and Onward. Also, in 2021 she bagged the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Sam Wilson As Captain America And Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cameo Make MCU Fans Super-Happy.

On the occasion of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 61st birthday, let's her some of her hilarious quotes and sayings as Selina Meyer from Veep:

God Almighty!

Such Bullshit!

Poor Government!

Wohooo...Straight!

A Mormon Orgy!

Sexiest Woman!

Fierce!

Ass For Business... Really?

Oh Shit!

Seriously...A Ball Sack?

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer from Veep. We wish this wonderful actress, producer and comedian Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

