The wonderful Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a woman wearing many talented hats. She is an incredible actress with a great comic timing, validated by her 11 Emmy wins that make her the actor to win the most trophies. She is also a fine writer and an incredible singer too! She is also a hero in real life, having fought cancer and then lived on to gives us some fine moments on television. Her most popular roles are, of course, Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep. 'Literally a Veep Episode': Netizen Compare Trump Supporters' Swing From 'Count the Vote' to 'Stop the Count' With the HBO Show.

For this special feature, let's talk about her portrayal of Meyer, one of the best written sitcom characters in recent times. Selina Meyer is an ambitious pig-headed politician who wishes to be USA's first woman President. In the beginning of the series, she is just Vice President (or Veep), as she and her overworked (but equally narcissistic) staff try to get her more noticed.

As the series proceed, Selina gets to see her dream come true, though she finds the struggle to retain it is even more difficult. Selina becomes a symbol of the callous politicians around us, and in the wake of the Trump administration, her character gets even more significance. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday: 10 Seinfeld Quotes From The Show That Are Quirky Life-Lessons For A Cynic!

Selina is known for her acerbic tongue and very NSFW insults laced with blunt humour. On the occasion of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 60th birthday, let's look at some sassy Selina Meyer quotes that has plenty of F-bombs! Because, why not!

I Don't Even Want To Know What That Insult Even Means!

For Those Horndogs With a Travel Bug!

My Love For M&M's Just Got Destroyed!

For Those Dating Narcissistic A=Holes!

Selina Just Gave An Idea For A Female Spin-off of American Pie

Ouch!

Should Use This One For My Rambling Colleagues!

Claps For This!

Burn!

Looking At Where We Are Now, Quite Agree With This...

... And The Best Of Them All!

Here's us wishing the multi-faceted Julia Louis-Dreyfus Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. While we are sad that Veep had to end in 2019, we are eagerly waiting for what she is working next for Apple TV+, and hope it is as iconic as Veep.

