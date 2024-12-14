Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to entertain the audience. Just like that, it didn’t lose its charm in the season 16 episode on Friday (December 13). The host prepared for a special episode with the cast of Vanvaas. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and writer-director Anil Sharma graced the show. As expected, when old colleagues meet, things get interesting—and it did. The highlight of the show was when the iconic Nana Patekar took the hot seat, captivating viewers with his stories and wisdom, as he shared anecdotes and bonded with Amitabh Bachchan over their incredible journeys. ‘Vanvaas’: Nana Patekar Turns Singer for Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Movie – Read Deets!.

Nana Patekar Talks to Amitabh Bachchan About Why He Prefers the Simplicity of Village Life in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ 16

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked Nana Patekar, who lives in his village now, asked the actor when he realised that he should live in his village. Nana responds, “I am not from the industry. I am from a village, and I work here, then I go back. Main gaonkheda ka hu, aur wahin ka rahunga, wahin accha lagta hai.” Nana further tells the audience, “Just now when I went inside the room here on the set, I asked Mr Bachchan, "Why do you work so much? Come stay in the village for a week. Kamaal ka sukoon hai wahaan (You will find bliss there). He told me he works 12 hours a day, and I bow down to him for that.”

Listening to him, an impressed AB admits, “Itna mann karta hai ke phir se ussi vatavaran main jaa kar rahein. Ab main samaj sakta hu aap waapas kyun gaye (I feel like going back to that same environment again. Now I can understand why you went back) ” Amitabh then asks Nana what a day in his village would look like, Nana says, "I wake up in the morning, I have built my own gym there. I have two cows and a bull, no need for anything else—I'm the one who does it all." (laughs) Breakfast, lunch - I cook all my meals myself. I'm a great cook, actually. I once thought if my film career didn’t work out, I would open a small hotel. But I’ve received so much more than I ever expected from life, Amit ji. My needs have become simple. In the evenings, I have books—some I’ve read, others I haven’t. I have four to five cupboards full of them. In the city, we have walls; in my village, I have mountains surrounding me, and I live right in the middle of it all. Itni aasan hai zindagi. There’s no alarm clock. The birds wake me up in the morning, and we even have peacocks visiting.” Anil Sharma Unveils the Trailer of ‘Vanvaas’, a Heartfelt Tale of Family, Honour, and the Journey to Self-Acceptance! (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan With Guest Nana Patekar

Nana explained, "That poem was written by Javed Akhtar Saab and even after 30-35 years of that film, it is etched in my memory because of Madhuri. I recited it for her, and that’s why it’s unforgettable. Even today, it feels like it’s running in my blood. Whenever someone asks about it, it brings back so many memories."

Mr Bachchan adds, “You’ve truly enchanted me. I must visit you.” Nana Patekar responds, "Of course, please come. I always tell my friends that this house is not just mine, it’s yours too. It feels like home, so come and stay.”

