The much-awaited trailer of Vanvaas is finally here, promising an emotional rollercoaster that delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. Directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma, the film redefines the meaning of family, emphasizing that true bonds are not always forged by blood but by love and acceptance. Featuring the legendary Nana Patekar and the dynamic Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in their most natural and transformative roles yet, the trailer offers a glimpse into a story filled with vulnerability, resilience, and the quest for belonging. ‘Vanvaas’ Song ‘Bandhan’: Utkarsh Sharma Woos Simrat Kaur, Nana Patekar Romances Kushboo Sundar in This Lovely Track (Watch Video).

Anil Sharma, celebrated for his cinematic gems like Apne, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2, is back with a narrative that tugs at the heartstrings. Speaking about Vanvaas, Sharma said, “This film is deeply personal to me, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, Rajpal Yadav, and others have brought unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I can’t wait for audiences to witness their journey on the big screen.”

Watch 'Vanvaas' Trailer:

Adding his perspective, Nana Patekar shared, “Vanvaas is not just a story—it’s a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It’s a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it.” ‘Vanvaas’ Release Date: Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Film Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma To Hit Theatres on December 20 (See Poster).

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas hits the theatres on 20th December. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable story brought to life by Anil Sharma.