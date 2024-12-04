The makers of the highly anticipated Vanvaas unveiled the trailer of the film at an event. Offering a poignant glimpse into an emotional journey that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, the trailer promises a tale of vulnerability, resilience, and the universal quest for belonging. Anil Sharma Unveils the Trailer of ‘Vanvaas’, a Heartfelt Tale of Family, Honour, and the Journey to Self-Acceptance!

While the trailer launch witnessed the presence of the iconic Nana Patekar alongside the talented Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, it has indeed heightened excitement for the film's release, while it has also been revealed that Nana Patekar has sung a song in the film.

At the trailer launch event, the entire team came together, and the highlight of the evening was Nana Patekar singing on stage with singer Shaan. During the performance, Shaan revealed that Nana Patekar has lent his voice to a song in the film. This is undoubtedly an exciting aspect to look forward to in Vanvaas.

Watch the Trailer of 'Vanvaas':

Directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma, the film reimagines the concept of family, showing that true connections are built not just by blood but by love and acceptance. Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar To Join Hands for New Film? ‘Vanvaas’ Director Anil Sharma Shares Exciting Announcement (Watch Video).

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas hits the theatres on December 20. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable story brought to life by Anil Sharma!

