Actor Karan Kundrra will be turning host of the reality dating show, Dating Aaj Kal, which will explore the ever-changing dating concept. "After years of working on the silver screen and in reality shows, I was on the lookout for an exciting and creative opportunity that is path-breaking and never-done-before," Karan said. Anusha Dandekar Announces Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra on Instagram, Reveals She Was ‘Cheated and Lied To’ in the Relationship

"Along came 'Dating Aaj Kal' which is a modern take on dating with a concept unlike any other. From the days of love letters to now meeting people through dating apps, dating in today's world has changed a lot and so it gives me great pleasure to launch this new show that is sure to be a game-changer," he added. Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram Story Fuels Break Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra Again (View Post)

The actor continued: "The show is a complete package full of emotions, drama, romance and so much fun. I'm confident that my fans will love this new project and support me just as they've done throughout my career." The show will launch on Flipkart Video on February 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).