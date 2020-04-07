Karan Tacker on His Web Debut - 'Nothing That Came My Way Left Me Charged Until Special Ops'

Karan Tacker with Neeraj Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Karan Tacker has returned to the acting fold after 8 long years with Neeraj Pandey's web series Special Ops, where he plays an undercover agent. In a conversation with a tabloid, Karan Tacker revealed how it was only Special Ops that he wanted to make his digital debut with and the Neeraj Pandey show and no other. Recalling his audition for the show, Karan revealed to Mid-Day, "Neeraj Pandey is someone I have always aspired to work with. In fact, I had asked my lyricist friend, Manoj Muntashir, to introduce us in 2017. I was in Mussoorie when I got a call from the casting agency, which asked me to send a self-test for the audition. Unfortunately, the public washroom there was the only place where I got some [cellular] network. So, I shot my audition video there. Somehow, I got a call-back!" Neeraj Pandey Gave a Tribute to Bollywood with His Hotstar Series Special Ops, Here’s How.

However out of the many offers that he got, Karan reveals that his digital debut was always meant to be with Neeraj Pandey and Special Ops. "I did get plenty of offers. But you visualise yourself in a certain light and [gravitate towards such parts]. Nothing that came my way left me charged until Special Ops," admitted Karan. Karan Tacker Shares a Before and After Picture of His Physical Transformation and We Are ABS-olutely Stunned – View Pics.

Watch The Trailer Below:

Ask him about his absence from the television screen, Karan quipped, "The last daily soap I did on television was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behnaa Hai in 2012. When it comes to content on TV, there has been a slight slump. After a point, I felt I had done it all on television and there was nothing left to explore creatively."