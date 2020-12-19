KBC 12's recent Karamveer special episode's special guests were Usha Khare, a Principal who hails from Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal and the Global Teacher Award-Winner Ranjit Disale from Paritewadi Solapur district, Maharashtra. The two of them were accompanied by Bollywood actor Boman Irani who surprised all of us with the plethora of knowledge and information he had while answering the tough questions that even Ranjit Disale had no idea about. By the end of the episode, we see Amitabh Bachchan appreciate Boman for his contribution and till date, we haven't witnessed such a knowledgable Bollywood personality grace the Quiz Show. Boman first helped Usha Khare till 7th question of 40,000 and Ranjit Disale took over from the 8th question. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Anupa Das Becomes the Third Woman Crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show After Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma (Watch Video)

Boman Irani won our heart by literally giving a brilliant explanation and sharing some wonderful insights during the 12th and 13th question of 12,50,000 and 25,00,000 each. Boman got it right as he answers Bob Dylan correctly to the question of which personality won both oscar and Noble prize. The actor answered that Dylan won the Oscars for his song in the film Hurricane and even knew the fact that the singer won the Noble Price a few years back, recollecting the controversy that maybe Dylan refused the honour. Boman was right with the 25 lakh answer but the two used flipped the question lifeline to avoid risk. Ranjit had no clue about these two questions. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Fulfils His Promise, Follows Second Crorepati and IPS Officer Mohita Sharma on Instagram!

Flip the question topic was My City, My State and Boman again had the right answer in mind as he said Ranjit to go with MF Hussain which again the contestant had no idea about. Let's take a look at some of the big questions Boman Irani help to answer for Ranjit Disale. (Answers in Bold)

13) 12,50,000

Besides George Bernard Shaw, who is the only person to have won both a Noble Price and an Oscar?

A] Oscar Wilde B] Bob Dylan C] Charlie Chaplin D] Satyajit Ray

13) 25,00,000

Dalda 13 is the pseudonym of which photojournalist and Padma Vibhushan Awardee?

A] Pablo Bartholomew B] Raghu Rai C] TS Satyan D] Homai Vyarawalla

Flip Question

Which of these painters was born in Pandharpur, located in the present-day district of Solapur in Maharashtra?

A] Anjolie Ela Menon B] Tyeb Mehta C] MF Hussain D] Akbar Padamsee

14) 50,00,000

Whose Written Work Include "Eastern Religion and Western Thought" and "East and West: Some Reflections"?

A] Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan B] Swami Vivekanand C] Sri Aurobindo D] Jiddu Krishnamurti

Ranjit Felt the answer tp 50 lakh question is Swami Vivekanand to which Boman Irani interrupted and said I am also leaning towards option A Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan giving an in-depth explanation to his choice. In the end, the two decide to go with Ask-the Expert lifeline and the answer did turn out to be what Boman emphasized on. I personally feel Boman Irani must contest in the quiz show all solo who knows after his heroics in a recent episode of KBC, the actor might come close to become a crorepati all by his knowledge.

Speaking of Ranjit Disale, he is the man who recently won the Global Teacher Award prize of USD 1 Million for his innovative inclusion of QR codes on textbooks. The teacher, who has inspired all globally manages to win Rs 50 lacs with help of Boman Irani.

