IPS officer Mohita Sharma who became the second crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is now a celebrity and how. As after winning it big on the quiz show Mohita got immense love from fans online, however, she now also has Big B following her on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! During her stint on KBC, the megastar was thoroughly impressed by the way she reached the Rs 1 crore question with two lifelines intact. Not just this, Senior Bachchan during the game had also promised Mohita that he will follow her on Instagram and he has finally done it. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mohita Sharma Becomes the Second Crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s Show After Nazia Nasim (Watch Video).

As seen in Big B's following section on Instagram, we can see Mohita in the list. As Amitabh only follows 56 people on the photo-video sharing app, it becomes very easy to notice who all he is following on the said platform. Well, this particular gesture by the superstar has been also hailed by his fans. And why not? this is rare and indeed praiseworthy. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Every Question Asked to IPS Mohita Sharma, The Second Crorepati of the Season After Nazia Nasim (LatestLY Exclusive)

It was during a question related to Instagram when Amitabh Bachchan told Mohita that he will follow her on the platform after the game show. For the unaware, Mohita took home prize money of Rs 1 crore and was the second winner of such a huge sum after Nazia Nasim. Stay tuned!

