Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and said he believes the latter should have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Waheeda was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema, at the 69th National Film Awards. Known for films like Guide, Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Delhi-6, Kaagaz Ke Phool and several others, the actress has played countless memorable characters on the celluloid, and has a career spanning almost seven decades. KBC 15 Host Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted to Join the Air Force but Was Rejected Due to THIS Reason.

In the episode 54 of the knowledge-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestants The Bol Bachchans to the hot seat, in the ongoing family special week. For Rs 80,000 question, they were asked: "Which veteran actress of films like Pyaasa and Guide was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023?" The options given were- A: Sharmila Tagore, B: Waheeda Rehman, C: Zeenat Aman, and D: Saira Banu. Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman Reunite on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

#AmitabhBachchan spoke about his fondness for veteran actor #WaheedaRehman on #KBC15. Amitabh called himself Waheeda’s biggest fan as he praised her talent. https://t.co/KNjdBaUoQT — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) October 27, 2023

The correct answer was Waheeda Rehman. Talking about the same, Amitabh said: "Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Dev Anand's birth centenary day. She got the award on his 100th birthday. It was a coincidence." The Sholay fame actor further said: "An exemplary artiste. I feel she should have been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Don't you agree?" "She's my favourite. Yes. I am a big fan of hers. I've had the good fortune of working with her. She's good-hearted and a very simple-natured woman for an artiste of her stature," added the actor.

