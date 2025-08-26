Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of India’s most beloved quiz shows, is back with its seventeenth season, continuing to inspire millions with real stories of courage and dreams. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show remains more than just a game of knowledge, it is a platform where ordinary people share their extraordinary journeys while competing for the life-changing prize of INR 7 crore. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Bihar’s Mithilesh Wins Fastest Finger First, Shares Heartwarming Story of Caring for Younger Brother and Dreams of English-Medium Education (Watch Promo)

Mithilesh Kumar Wins INR 25 Lakh

The latest episode introduced viewers to Mithilesh Kumar, a contestant from Nawada, a small village in Bihar. His journey moved not only the audience but also Amitabh Bachchan himself. After losing both his parents, Mithilesh took full responsibility for his nine-year-old brother. “He dreams of studying in an English-medium school, but for me, who struggles to make ends meet, this feels very difficult to achieve,” Mithilesh shared with teary eyes during the episode.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

This Was the INR 25 Lakh Question!

With complete determination, Mithilesh made it to the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round. He displayed remarkable calm and knowledge as he answered the questions one by one. The turning point came when he faced the INR 25 lakh question: “Which country was the first to grant citizens the legal right to broadband internet access?” The options were: A) Finland, B) Canada, C) New Zealand, D) Germany. Mithilesh chose option A) Finland and it turned out to be correct, winning him INR 25 lakh.

Mithilesh Kumar Gets Standing Ovation

The win left Mithilesh overwhelmed with joy, knowing what this amount means for his brother’s future. The audience and Big B gave him a standing ovation for his resilience and dedication. Adding to his success, he also answered all the “Super Sanduk” questions correctly. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Amitabh Bachchan Describes Show As ‘Poetic Symposium’ Amid Hectic 'KBC' Schedule.

Watch 'KBC 17'

Now, Mithilesh is all set to take on the crucial INR 50 lakh question in the next episode. Will he be able to turn his dreams for his younger brother into reality? Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

