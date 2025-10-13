Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was recently joined by actor-director Rishab Shetty on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 in a special episode where Shetty presented the Shahenshah of Indian cinema with a birthday gift. The moment was captured and shared on Instagram by Hombale Films, where both stars were seen smiling warmly. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd Birthday, Win INR 12.5 Lakh for a Good Cause and Relive Old Memories on ‘KBC’ Sets (Watch Video)

Rishab Shetty Wishes Amitabh Bachchan

In the photos, Amitabh looked dapper in a printed white jacket paired with black trousers and shoes, while Rishab opted for a classic black shirt and veshti. The post read, “Team #KantaraChapter1 wishes the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, the Legendary @amitabhbachchan sir a very happy birthday. Excited for the upcoming episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati, it was an absolute joy joining you!” Kantara star also wished Big B a happy birthday on Instagram and captioned, “Wishing the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir a very happy birthday. Your journey, discipline, and dedication continue to inspire generations of artists and storytellers. May you be blessed with good health and boundless energy always.” Fans flooded the post with praise. One wrote, “There’s no barrier for entertainment! All of us are one industry, one country.” Another said, “First Kannada actor to be on KBCP show. Proud moment for our state.” Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Power of Time, Calls It Eternal and Divine in Thoughtful Blog Post.

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Rishab appears on the show following the massive success of his film Kantara: Chapter 1, which has collected over INR 550 crore globally. Directed by him and produced under Hombale Films, the movie released on October 2 and serves as a prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara. Set in the 4th Century AD, the film explores the mystical origins, folklore and mythology of the land of Kantara, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram. Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute to Bollywood Legend on His Birthday, Says 'My Respects Always' (See Post)

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV. The legendary actor was last seen in the Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, marking his Tamil debut.

