Amitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have landed in a new controversy. An FIR has been registered against the beloved host and the makers in Lucknow. On a recent episode of the quiz show, guests were asked about BR Ambedkar and Manusmriti. "On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, "a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigveda, and d) Manusmriti." Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: FIR Against Amitabh Bachchan for Asking a Question About BR Ambedkar and Manusmriti.

Many Twitterati criticised the show and called for a boycott. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted against the show. Amitabh, after revealing the answer to the controversial question said, "In 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it."

But this is not the first time when KBC has run into trouble of this nature. In 2019, on a certain episode of the 11th season, a question about Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj referred to him simply as Sivaji. This triggered the public that idolises Chatrapati.

The makers issued a public apology. Even Amitabh took to his Twitter handle and apologises for hurting sentiments.

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. 🙏 https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

Let us see how the makers and Amitabh get out of the trouble this time around. After the outrage, many Twitter users have also extended support to the show.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha had become the target of online trolls after she failed to answer a question about Ramayana on the show, when she had come as a guest.

