Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan and makers have landed in legal trouble over a question asked on the show. Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were special guests on a recent episode and were asked a question about BR Ambedkar and Manusmriti. As per reports, an FIR has been filed against Big B and the makers in Lucknow. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri along with many other netizens have out criticised the show on Twitter after the episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Rebukes Contestant Who Wanted Plastic Surgery on Wife’s Face with Prize Money.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 was, "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti.

"In 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it," Amitabh said, after revealing the answer. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Asked to Pay a Visit to His Ancestral Village Babu Patti, Check Out Big B’s Reply.

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not. They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste. They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/OC8QZRmNRP — माधवी भट्ट 🇮🇳🚩 (@Madhvi69999952) November 1, 2020

Although, the show has also received some support in the wake of this controversy. Sona Mohapatra said that she'd burn the copies of the scripture given the chance. She also condemned the people comparing the outrage to beheading in France due to religious intolerance.

I too would burn copies of Manusmriti if I got the chance. Some silly person filing an FIR is not such a big matter, gets thrown out of the window soon enough. That some are using this to equate it to the France beheadings as equivalent religious intolerance is a joke? https://t.co/QLjh97FwMb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 2, 2020

