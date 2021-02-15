The Chandramukhi Chautala of Indian TV, Kavita Kaushik, celebrates her birthday today (Feb 15). She was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and going by the glimpses on her Instagram, currently, she's vacationing with her man. Having said that, we’ve all read about the actress’ career, love life, best roles and more until now. But on her born day today, let’s take a look at the other side of this beauty’s personality via her social media. Right from flaunting her stylish side, letting the universe know that she’s a travel freak to also sharing her way to stay fit, the TV star is indeed fun on IG. Kavita Kaushik Slams An Instagram User Who Sent Her Pics of His Private Parts, Files A Police Complaint (View Tweets).

The best part about her Insta account is that it feels real and straight from the heart. And on this very special day, we are happy to flash the social media side of the artist which we are sure you’ll adore to the ‘t’. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Diesel Price Hike: FIR Actress Kavita Kaushik Takes a Jibe at Akshay Kumar, Shares His Old Tweet on Increased Petrol Rate.

Here's A Click From Kavita’s Travel Diary!

The Upside Down Stunt!

Angel From Heaven!

Gorgeous In A Six-Yard!

The Balancing Act With Hubby Dearest!

Furry Pet Love!

Let’s End It On A Desi Note!

That’s it, guys! The above photos are some of the best life moments of Kavita from her Instagram. Yes, we do know there are many more precious photos on her IG feed, but these hand-picked happen to be our favourite. All in all, we feel, she is a fantastic soul who makes her own rules. Happy Birthday, Kavita Kaushik. Stay tuned!

