The rising prices of petrol and diesel in India has got people reacting to it on social media. There has been a constant growth in the diesel price for 18 days now. And now on eighteenth day, the price is Rs 79.88 per litre. Earlier, it was seen that some Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher were vocal about the hike. However, now as they are mum on the raging topic, netizens are questioning their silence. Recently, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik took a jibe at Akshay Kumar for being silent, by commenting on his old tweet on petrol price hike. Petrol-Diesel Price Hike: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher's Old tweets on Petrol Hike Go Viral, Netizens Demand Them to Speak Up!.

The Sooryavanshi actor had tweeted, "Couldn't even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again." The TV actress retweeted this tweet and also replied to it saying, "Something about the past when we all had a voice, a pun, a jibe to crack or truth to be told garnished per our choice, what is it about the present that we have lost em all, voice, logic n even the vigor to fight for the welfare of all !" Check out the tweet below. Akshay Kumar Deletes Old Tweet on Petrol Hike After Getting Trolled For His Silence on Current Rise in Prices - Read Deets Here.

Here's Kavita Kaushik's Tweet:

Something about the past when we all had a voice, a pun, a jibe to crack or truth to be told garnished per our choice, what is it about the present that we have lost em all, voice, logic n even the vigor to fight for the welfare of all ! https://t.co/FanzdqVAad — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) June 24, 2020

Earlier, a journalist too brought up this tweet from 2011 and questioned the action star, 'Where have all these wise cracks and Lols disappeared? Do we now live in an age where making puerile wise cracks also requires great courage?' The actor is yet to comment on the whole scenario. Stay tuned for more updates.

