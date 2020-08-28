It is raining babies in showbiz! As it was on August 27, when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they are expecting their first child. Not just them, even Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu are set to welcome a newborn baby. Amid this, a post made by Television actor Suyyash Rai made netizens predict that he and wife Kishwer Merchant are also going to be parents soon. Well now, after this rumour spread like wildfire online, Kishwer has reacted to the same and tagged them false. Yep, this sets the record straight that Suyyash and Kishwer are not expecting their first child. Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Gets Support From Kishwer Merchant, The Latter Lauds Her Performance During the Elite Club Task.

Denying the reports, Kishwer said to Tellychakkar, “It’s kind of weird that something like this is being reported about us. However, I’m not pregnant. We are trying to figure out how these speculations surfaced. I believe Suyyash posted a picture of a cute toy gifted to him by a friend and maybe people started to speculate. But that’s not true. We’re not pregnant."

"If at all I’ll expect a baby, this is not how people will know about. We’ll surely make an announcement whenever it happens," she added. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Kishwer and Suyyash were seen in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani daily soap and got married on December 16, 2016. The two before getting hitched also had dated each other. The couple was seen slaying it on the most controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss' season 9. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).