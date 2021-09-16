Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who welcomed a son recently, has got their newborn's name 'Nirvair' inked on their nape. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai Blessed With a Baby Boy, Share Their Son’s First Picture!

"issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip. Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture. "Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented. Kishwer Merchant Shares Gorgeous Baby Shower Picture With Husband Suyyash Rai.

Check Out Kishwer Merchant's Instagram Post Below:

"Awwww," another one wrote. Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year.

