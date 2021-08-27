One of the most notorious show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss is back but this time, it's decided to keep OTT as its first destination. Fans of the show have already chosen their favourite and it seems Karan has too. Salman Khan, who hosted the seasons so far and will join the TV version of the current season soon, has always been blamed for siding with certain people on the show. Karan seems to be following the same route as many feel his closeness to Shamita Shetty is making him partial towards her. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Many, including the inmates of the house and the ex-contestants, have slammed the filmmaker for his way of hosting the show. We have compiled a few of them. Warning: The content may not be pleasant, it's Bigg Boss after all. Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Gets Slammed by Netizens for Her Closeness With ‘Connection’ Pratik Sehajpal

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal seems to be on Karan Johar's hotlist. Since the first Sunday Ka Vaar, he has something or other thing to say about her. But recently his comments have made Divya quite upset. Talking to actress Akshara Singh inside the house, Divya said, ""Karan Johar ne mere barey mein boli hain aisi baatein jiske wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna par raha hain (Karan Johar has spoken such things about me for which I am suffering here)" She also added that he hardly knows her to make such comments.

Karan Nath

Karan Nath was one of the contestants who got evicted in the second week of the show. When asked what happened between him and Karan Johar during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nath told India TV, " I didn't like what Karan said. When you're angry you can't control your body language. But what you do after that is important. I went to Pratik (Sehajpal) to talk, it should have been noticed. I felt bad because people couldn't find 'mudda' (agenda) about me as I wasn't going around fighting with people or targeting them for no reason." While he didn't choose Salman over Karan as a host, he admitted that he felt ignored.

Sofiya Hayat

Sofiya Hayat has come down heavily on Karan Johar but she also didn't spare Salman Khan. She told TOI, "Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism... if this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs." Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant Gives an Advice to the Contestants, Says ‘Maintain Your Connections and Break Others’

Suyyash Rai

Suyyash, who is an ex-contestant, slammed Karan Johar for his hosting. He wrote on Instagram, "Dear K Jo.. U fkin chek ur tone next time, then expect others to speak to u nicely !!! And u better not point that finger of yours at Divya !!! Do all this with YOUR SHAMITA!!!” This happened when Karan lashed out at Divya Agarwal.

