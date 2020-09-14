Get ready for you may get to hear Rasode Mein Kaun Tha once again. While we know Saath Nibhana Saathiya is returning for the second season, there were reports that suggested that Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben may not join the star cast for its second instalment. The actress in her conversation with LatestLY even confirmed that she's not keen to come on board and doesn't want to exit Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. However, post her discussion with the producers, Patel had a change of mind and she has now agreed to come on board as Kokilaben once again. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

"There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki," she said in her conversation with Mumbai Mirror. “I couldn’t sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma’am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly," she added further. Rupal Patel will be joined by Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain who have been roped in as the lead actors of this new season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Gopi Bahu will also mark her return on the show and so will Mohammad Nazim who played Ahem Modi on the show. Kokilaben's Viral 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Song Has Chef Vikas Khanna Crack Up! (Read Tweet).

Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently made headline when its Rasode Main Kaun Tha video went viral on social media. Its craze prompted the makers to plan its new season and thing eventually fell in place. We have already seen Devoleena's promo announcing the new season of her show and here's hoping the show starts airing very soon.

