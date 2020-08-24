Internet is right now just humming "Chadha diya, Chadha diya" and can't help it! Yes, we are talking about that viral video of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame cast feat Yashraj Mukhate. The musician made a hilarious yet catchy, melodious tune on the dialogues of popular characters 'Kokilaben', 'Rashi' and 'Gopi Bahu.' It went crazy viral and now star chef Vikas Khanna is als hooked to it! He recently shared the video and said what most of us would relate to!

In the video, the MasterChef India mentor wrote on Twitter, "I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this." For the unversed, he said it in regards with the dialogue/lyrics of the song where Kokilaben asks about Rashi 'removing the 'chana' from the cooker and keeping it on the gas.' Re-watch the hilarious video below along with the chef's tweet.

Vikas Khanna's Tweet:

I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this. 🤣 https://t.co/doFqYxli1S — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 24, 2020

The video even reached the house of Kokilaben! The actress who played that now-iconic character responded to it in a positive manner. She called Mukhate to appreciate his efforts and acknowledged the messages she and the producer of the daily soap were receiving post the video went viral. Well, that's how someone becomes an overnight sensation we guess!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).