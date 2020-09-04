No one remembers the mediocre. Well, you might be wondering why are we saying this right now? So, the real reason behind this is Bigg Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma who snatched the limelight on national TV with her carefree and bindaas attitude. During her time on the controversial show, she became the first captain of the house and was even known to not follow the guidelines of the house. Prior to the Salman Khan hosted show Verma was a part of Roadies Xtreme. She is a GST officer in real life and is proud of her job. The girl turns a year older on September 4, 2020. Bigg Boss 12: Saba Khan and Captain Kriti Verma Get Into a War of Words – Watch Video.
First Things First, Kriti Flaunting Her Curvaceous Body In A Slit Dress!
None can destroy iron, but it's own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person but it's own mindset can. Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument. - Ratan Tata . . . #mtvroadiesxtreme #MTVBCL4 #blue #gown #influencer #blogger #fashion #potd #folio #model #style #heel #biggboss12 #kriti #instalove
Rocking The Casuals Look!
Kriti In A Six-Yard And We Are Stunned!
Gorgeous Verma In A Sexy Long Black Dress!
Whoever Said Showing Off Is Bad... Was Absolutely Wrong!
@kritivermaofficial Don't think about what can happen in a month. Don't think about what can happen in an year. Just focus on the next 24 hours in front of you and do what you can to get closer to where you want to be!!🤘 . . . #saturdaymotivation #aajkagyaan #blackandwhite #jacket #boots #tallgirls #fashion #style #straighthair #mood #biggboss12 #MTVBCL4 #mtvroadiesxtreme #kritiverma #jaimatadi🙏
The Fun Fashion Photoshoot!
No complaints... 💁♀️ Pic - @amitkhannaphotography Stylist - @stylingbyvictor . . . . #happygirls #confidence #shortdress #waistbelt #curlyhair #longhair #smile #folio #model #actor #anchor #entertainer #influencer #blogger #mood #happy #KritiVerma #browneyes #brownskingirls #jaimatadi🙏
Last But Not The Least, Kriti In A Glittery Lehenga-Choli!
A strong woman may remain silent when people talk behind her back. But that doesn't mean she doesn't notice. It simply means she chooses not to waste her energy on foolishness. She has more important things to do! Period. Outfit - @sneha_gogoi_eiluza Makeup - @makeupbytanyakapoor . . . . . #aajkagyaan #thursday #goldengirl #silver #silverjewelry #silvergown #curlyhair #hairgoals #hairstyles #gown #lehanga #designercollection #marriagedress #smile #brecelet #okbye #jaimatadi 🙏
Meanwhile, apart from being famous for participating on reality shows, Kriti is an avid Bollywood buff, trained dancer and a pet lover. And well, coming back to her pictures from social media, they all just spell hotness. Happy 26th Kriti Verma. Stay tuned.
