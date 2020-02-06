Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Actor Romit Raj's Father Passes Away (View Tweet)

Romit Raj Parashar (Right) Raviraj Parashar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Romit Raj, who made his television comeback with Gul Khan's Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala in 2019, lost his father on the night of February 5, 2020. The reason for his passing away is not yet known. Romit confirmed the tragic news in a tweet and wrote, "PAA Rest in Peace 🙏 The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more...Best Dad in the World, I remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today 🤗 #RipDad #RaviRajPrasher." His chautha will be held on February 8, 2020. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Romit Raj to Make a Comeback on TV After Three Years.

Read Romit's Tweet Below:

PAA Rest in Peace 🙏 The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more...Best Dad in the World,I Remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today 🤗 #RipDad #RaviRajPrasher pic.twitter.com/KsA9B0ZdMb — Romit Raj Prasher (@RajRomit) February 6, 2020

Here's A Picture of Romit With His Family:

Romit's next outing will be Zee5's web series The Casino, which has an ensemble cast comprising of Karanvir Bohra, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Rajesh Khattar and Mukul Dev among others. Our deepest condolences to Romit and his family!