Barely a few days back, actress Tripti Shankhdhar, who has been a part of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, had taken to Instagram to seek help from the UP Police against her father, who had allegedly assaulted her. She even when on to allege that her father would kill her if she did not marry a guy of his choice and revealed that she had left her home with her mother and brother. However, looks like the father-daughter duo have sorted out their differences and the actress is back in her home with the entire family. Kumkum Bhagya’s Tripti Shankhdhar Claims Threat to Life From Father, Says 'He Tried to Kill Her' (Watch Video).

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Tripti revealed, "I finally spoke to my father and he has promised us that he will never hit us again. However, to ensure everyone’s safety, I have made him sign a letter before the police that if he ever does that, he will be fined in the form of a security bond. He has also promised to not stop me from coming to Mumbai."

Revealing what exactly transpired the night that she left her house and fled with her mother and brother, Tripti said, "He had been pressuring me to get married. I told him that I didn’t wish to. That was enough for him to lose his cool. He pulled my hair and thrashed me. He threatened to kill me, and my brother with dire consequences if he tried to interfere. When he sat for a puja, I, along with my siblings and mother, decided to run away."

Tripti has now hidden the videos that she posted a few days back and when asked the reason, she sufficed that they had served their purpose. "The videos were posted with the intention of seeking help. Once I got it, I decided to hide them. I don’t want people, who visit my page, to watch them repeatedly and assume that I am doing it for the sake of publicity. The purpose of those videos has been served," she concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).