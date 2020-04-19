Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee Look Picture Perfect In Their First Click After Marriage (View Post)

Kunal Verma, Puja Banerjee (Photo Credits: Insta)

Lovebirds Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee, who almost dated for 11 years are now man and wife. The two who were supposed to get married on April 15, 2020, in a grand ceremony had cancelled the same due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not just this, the duo also did their bit amid the crisis and donated the money kept aside for their festivities to help the ones in need. Having said that, the pair had registered their marriage a month ago and got officially married in court. Now, looks like the man was in a mood to share something cute and so he shared the first picture of him and his wife. Yes, that's correct! Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a pic in which we can see the Mr and Mrs together. While Kunal is seen in a casual look with a beard, his wife, Puja can be seen wearing a red bandhani saree and flaunting her sindoor. The husband and wife look very much in love in the photo. Amid the nationwide lockdown, we can say the newlyweds will surely get a lot of time with each other. Posting the picture Kunal wrote, "First click shaadi mubarak to us (sic)." Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Cancel Wedding Festivities, Plan to Opt For Court Marriage on April 15.

Check Out The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram First click ♥️😍 shaadi mubarak to us 🥂 A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

From the moment Kunal posted the pic, fans, as well as peeps from the fraternity, started pouring in congratulating messages for them in the comment section. For the unaware, Pooja and Kunal starred in Star Plus show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna (2008) and fell in love with each other on the sets. Although in between there were rumours that the two were having trouble in their relationship. However, both of them are now married and past is past. Stay tuned!