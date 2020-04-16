Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post)

And it is official now. After dating for more than a decade and being engaged for more than 3 years, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are now 'Man and Wife'. The actors opted for a registered marriage after their plans for a big fat wedding went for a complete toss, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced the country into lockdown. A few days back, we had reported about how Puja and Kunal had decided to cancel their celebration because of the probability of the lockdown extending, which happened ultimately. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Cancel Wedding Festivities, Plan to Opt For Court Marriage on April 15.
However, their court marriage plans worked out and they have finally tied the knot. In a lengthy tell-all post, Puja announced that she and Kunal are now husband and wife. Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev Actress Puja Banerjee Announces Wedding With Fiance Kunal Verma (View Post).
This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. TODAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OUR WEDDING BUT THE SITUATION IS SUCH THAT WE HAVE CANCELLED ALL OUR CEREMONIES ALTHOUGH WE HAD REGISTERED OUR MARRIAGE BEFORE A MONTH SO WE ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED AND TOGETHER FOREVER NOW. WITH THE BLESSING OF OUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS WE STARTING OUR NEW LIFE NEED ALL OF UR BEST WISHES. OUR FAMILY IS HAPPY AND SO ARE WE BUT GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES OUR HEART GOES OUT TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES RIGHT NOW AND TO ALL THE FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES . OUR PRAYERS WITH ALL OF YOU AND A SMALL CONTRIBUTION FROM OUR SIDE AS THE MONEY WE WERE TO SPEND FOR OUR MARRIAGE FUNCTION WE ARE DONATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED NOW 🙏 THIS IS NO TIME TO CELEBRATE BUT WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH OUR LOVED ONES ONCE THE WORLD BECOMES A HAPPY PLACE AGAIN.🙏 JAI MATA DI
Puja, in her post, also revealed that she and Kunal had decided to donate the money that they would have spent on their wedding, to the needy. Kunal and Puja's industry buddies commented on their Insta announcement and also congratulated the good looking couple.
Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee met and fell in love with each other on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna and have been together ever since. Puja announced the news of her marriage on the eve of Women's Day 2020 in an adorable Instagram post. And here they are... Mr and Mrs Verma. Congratulations!