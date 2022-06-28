Popular actresses Sonal Vengurlekar and Niya Sharma talk about their entry in the show, Kundali Bhagya. Niya has been seen essaying the role of Nidhi Hinduja, a rich, vivacious girl. Sonal, on the other hand, is playing the role of Anjali Hinduja. Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar Claims Asim Riaz-Shruti Tuli Were in a Live-In Relationship, Umar Riaz Slams Her, Feels She Is Under Vikas Gupta's Influence.

Talking about joining the Kundali Bhagya cast, Niya revealed: "Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and being a part of it is a huge honour for me. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the upcoming twists and turns brought about by Nidhi and Anjali's entry. To be honest, I am really happy to be back on TV after 3 years. Nidhi is quite a unique character; she is a rich and cheerful girl who is madly in love with Arjun (Shakti Arora). She has quite a few layers as well and I am sure viewers will be intrigued to know more about her. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on the small screen once again in this fresh, new avatar." Kundali Bhagya: Anil V Kumar Talks About His Return to the Director’s Chair of the Show After 5 Years.

Sonal also added: "My character is slightly different. I am quite excited about this part as it has a lot of layers, and I am sure the audience will enjoy seeing me in such a unique role. Anjali is a really positive and caring girl. She feels that Arjun is the ideal husband who will keep her sister happy."

On the challenges while joining the show midway: "Though joining a show midway is always a challenge because the viewers are already accustomed to certain characters, however, new faces always bring about changes in the storyline and that's what Anjali is all set to do. I hope the audience likes me in this new avatar and showers their love on our show," she concluded. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

