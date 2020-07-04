Lesley Manville, who is set to play Princess Margaret in the fifth and final season of "The Crown", says the British royal had a "naughty" and "delightful" side to her nature. The makers of the Peter Morgan-created Netflix series announced on Thursday that the Oscar-nominated actor will be playing Margaret in the fifth season, which will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. "There was never any doubt that I would say yes. When they said 'Margaret', I hadn't really thought about it. Then I thought, yes Margaret! That's fabulous because she was so avant-garde. So naughty, delightful and funny. What a wonderful woman to play," Manville told Deadline about her casting. Netflix Casts Lesley Manville As Princess Margaret For The Crown Season Five

The 64-year-old actor will take over the role from Helena Bonham Carter, who was roped in for the show's third and upcoming fourth season. Before Carter, Vanessa Kirby played the part in the first two seasons of the royal drama.

"I don't find that daunting, I find it thrilling. I think, come on Manville, you've got to take that baton, and not let those two actresses think, 'Oh we were great, shame about Manville'. Let's hope it doesn't come to that," Manville said.

The "Phantom Thread" actor also said that she is looking forward to work with Staunton, with whom she previously starred in Disney's "Maleficent". The Crown Season 5: Producer Andy Harries Unsure About Filming the Netflix Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines

"We know how to have a giggle, but we also know how to knuckle down. I feel sort of sisterly towards her in real-life anyway," Manville added. The actor said she might have to undergo some physical transformation for the character. "They're going to have their work cut out getting me Margaret-ised. Off the top of my head, I expect we will need to bulk me out a little bit… We might need to give me a thicker waistline," Manville said. "This great guy made this thing for me (for the play 'Long Day's Journey Into Night') and I put it on like a swimsuit. It's all magic these days. Margaret was in favour of quite big hair, and I'm sure we'll have the best possible wig makers," she added.