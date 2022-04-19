Television actor Kaaranvir Bohra has been eliminated from the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. On Monday night night, Kaaranvir was eliminated from the show due to fewer votes from audiences. Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi and Kaaranvir were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan Gets Evicted From Kangana Ranaut’s Show Post His Fight With Azma Fallah.

When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience's votes. Kaaranvir was eliminated in a surprise elimination and re-entered the show with Saisha Shinde. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Gets Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. 'Lock Upp' is streaming live on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).