Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared the second poster for Lock Upp on her social media handle. She will be hosting the reality show which will include 16 celebrities who will be locked inside a jail. She captioned the poster: "Yaha sab hain equal… equally in danger (Here all are equal...equally in danger). Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb" Lock Upp Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nepotism, B-Grade Strugglers and More in This First Peek From the Controversial Show (Watch Video).

In the poster, she can be seen holding a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black baton and sporting a spiky, glittering gown. Behind Kangana, there can be seen a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on, which shows how the actress and host of the fearless reality show will be taking on the 16 celebrity contestants inside her jail. Lock Upp First Look: Kangana Ranaut Looks Savage in the First Poster of Her Reality Show, Teaser To Be Out on February 11 (View Pic).

Check Out Lock Upp New Poster Below:

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' will show 16 popular celebrities competing for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. Lock Upp will be airing from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

