Godman Swami Chakrapani is the first contestant to be eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'. Swami Chakrapani, who claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, came in limelight on the show for his rough moments with fashion designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde. Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Turns Designer for Her Teammates of Blue Team in an Episode of Kangana Ranaut’s Show.

He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audience's vote decided to eliminate him in the first week. Saisha during the show was uncomfortable with Chakrapani's touch and she also questioned him whether he would do the same with other women. Lock Upp: From Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat to Payal Rohatgi – Here’s the Confirmed List of Contestants to Be ‘Jailed’ on Kangana Ranaut’s Show!

Saisha once quoted: "Don't do this with me. I feel very uncomfortable. Will you do this with others? I am a woman and I don't like it , be it friendship or anything else."

