In the third episode of Loki, Marvel's Disney+ series by Kate Herron, we see what has been the most game-changing episode of the saga till now. That is, until the remaining three episodes offer even more groundbreaking revelations. Even though it was styled a 'quieter' episode, there were some major disclosures placed in a setting based entirely on an alien planet. Or rather an alien moon called Lamentis-1, that is about to face an apocalyptic event from a collapsing planet. (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD).

In the end of second episode, we have the proper glimpse of the Loki variant who has been troubling the TVA (Time Variance Authority), a female, played by Sophia Di Martino. She escapes from TVA's clutches and goes to their headquarters in order to meet the Timekeepers. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) follows her and it leads to a fight between the two. When Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her men try to capture Lady Loki, she and Loki accidentally escape to a strange alien land using the TemPad.

The land they find out belongs to Lamentis-1, a habitable planet that is unfortunately about to see a planet crashing on it. The rich and the affluent are trying to escape from the moon through a spaceship, while Loki and Lady Loki, who calls herself Sylvie tries to find the 'immense charge' to get their TemPad working and escape from the place.

On the way, they get to know each other better, talk about love, their gender fluidity and their pasts. With Loki being one of the most obnoxious characters in MCU, we are hardly surprised if he would fall for the female version of himself. He even sings an Asgardian song but more on this later.

But their mission to escape from the moon doesn't go the way they want, leaving their fates uncertain.

What Happens?

Loki and Sylvie reach the main town where the spaceship is about to get launched. The citizens who couldn't get on it are already in a chaos, and in what is a very terrific tracking shot, the episode shows the duo trying to get onto the spaceship. But before they could do so, the fragments from the collapsing planet destroy the spaceship, leaving Loki, Sylvie and the rest of the inhabitants in a lurch.

Considering that we have three more episodes, of course, Loki isn't dying. And we think same goes for Sylvie too. Most probably, Mobius (who was completely absent from the episode) or someone from will come to their rescue. And speaking of TVA...

TVA's Big Secret

On their way to the spaceship, Loki learns that Sylvie has accessed the memories of one of the TVA employees, when she was on Earth. Since Loki was informed that the TVA employees were created by Timekeepers, this revelation is in contrast to what he was told. Sylvie tells him that all the employees working in TVA are variants just like them, and they are clueless about it.

Which leads to more interesting callbacks to earlier episodes. Like why Mobius is fascinated with jet-skis. It might be because he was unconsciously recalling his life back on Earth. Another possibility is that the other 'unseen' analyst that Renslayer seeks help from, apart from Mobius, could be another Mobius variant.

And if you think Sylvie might be lying, then the episode actually begins with how she manipulates the Earthly memories of the TVA employee, played by Sasha Lane. So she might be telling the truth.

So if that's the case, then this feels a premise closer to Sam Rockwell's underrated Moon. This also begs us to ask if Timekeepers are even real. The big organisations in MCU have always had shady secrets, be it SHIELD, or SWORD and now TVA. Expect more secrets to spill in the upcoming episodes.

Who is Lady Loki?

Since the revelation that TVA employees are variants, it also leaves in doubt their observation that Sylvie is a Loki variant. Even before the episode arrived, fans had doubted if she is really Lady Loki or the Enchantress. And it looks like Sylvie Lushton is The Enchantress, which is something inspired by the comics. In the Dark Reign: Young Avengers comic-line, she was a young girl who was given powers by Loki.

In the episode, she keeps distancing herself from being called Loki, and has shown powers of enchanting people to do her will. And that's the only power she keeps showing. Another sly hint that she isn't Loki is when the real Loki sings a tune in Asgardian, she seems oblivious of what he is telling her. This might be Loki's way of testing her and seeking her real identity.

As for what that song meant, a Twitter user has tried to translate the lines in the stanza.

I’m not Norwegian, i’m Danish so i do understand it pretty well. So i’ll try. “On stormy mountains i walk alone. Over glaciers i make my way. In the apple garden, the sweet maiden stands and sings. When are you coming home?” Don’t know if it’s 100% correct tho. — ᛘᛅᚦᛁᛅᛋ 🇩🇰 (@TheDane1105) June 23, 2021

The third episode of Loki might be a very contained episode, and yet it lends itself to so many questions. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, with new episode landing every Wednesday at 12.30 pm.

