EPIC, the flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is happy to announce the launch of its legacy show, Lost Recipes, third season. The show hosted by renowned chef & author, Aditya Bal, dwells on the traditional recipes that are lost in time. The last few years have taught us to value and appreciate what’s ‘ours’. With this in mind, Lost Recipes Season 3, will scout the interiors of the country in search of the dying recipes in an exhilarating journey to rediscover them. EPIC Partners With DistroTV; Channel's Popular Shows Now Available to International Audience.

Taking forward the legacy of previous seasons, the show’s anchor will once again travel far & beyond in search of recipes like Kesari Mutton, Lahori Katlama, Supari Ka Madra, and many more forgotten overtime to revive them.

Keeping true to its style, the 5-part series will continue to have a rustic approach and will showcase the rawness of the cooking style and ambiance, while using old tools and even unknown ingredients! IN10 Media's ShowBox Becomes India’s Number One Hindi Music Channel, Anand Mahindra Shares The Good News.

Watch the Trailer:

Commenting on the show, Nisha Thakkar, AVP – Content & Strategy, EPIC said, “The history and heritage explored in the show is what makes Lost Recipes unique. The travel-food show over the years has unearthed unique recipes as we criss-cross across the country in a bid to bring never-told-before tales of food. This, and Aditya’s charm & storytelling brings the audience back to show season after season.” The show airs on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 pm on EPIC and EPIC ON.

