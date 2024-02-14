The web series Love Storiyaan, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, features the stories of six real-life couples across the country. The documentary series is directed by Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iaqbal and Vivek Soni. For those who have yet to watch the series, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Love Storiyaan premiered on Amazon Prime, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Love Storiyaan Trailer: Karan Johar-Backed Prime Video Series Features Real-Life Indian Couples and the Different Shades of Love (Watch Video).

Love Storiyaan full series in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Lal Salaam, 123Series, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Love Storiyaan Promo: Karan Johar Riffs On His Own K3G While Presents 'Six Tough' Love Stories for Valentine's Day Special Series (Watch Video).

Watch Love Storiyaan Trailer Here:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Love Storiyaan 2024 Full Movie Download, Love Storiyaan Tamilrockers, Love Storiyaan Tamilrockers HD Download, Love Storiyaan Series Download Pagalworld, Love Storiyaan Series Download Filmyzilla, Love Storiyaan Series Download Openload, Love Storiyaan Series Download Tamilrockers, Love Storiyaan Series Download Seriesrulz, Love Storiyaan Series Download 720p, Love Storiyaan Full Series Download 480p, Love Storiyaan Full Series Download bolly4u, Love Storiyaan Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Love Storiyaan Series Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the series.

Apart from Love Storiyaan, there are several other newly released films and series that have also become the victims of online piracy. It includes Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa, and Bhakshak, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).