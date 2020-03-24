Netflix Sees An All-Time High In Traffic During COVID-19 Pandemic, Shares Shoot Up By 8.4 Percent

Netflix Logo (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The world is trying its best to contain COVID-19 pandemic. One of the measures has led to millions of people working from home and they isolated themselves from the world. This practice is called social distancing has led to a surge in Netflix streaming. The OTT platform has recorded a record-breaking viewership during the coronavirus outbreak, as per a report by Variety. The report also added that Netflix might be one of the very few entertainment companies that will see gains in this time. As per the report, Netflix shares shot up 8.4% on Monday. COVID-19 to Hit Internet? Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Asked by Indian Telcos to Stop High Definition.

“We saw a dip in traffic [on March 23] from Netflix after all-time highs on Friday/Saturday,” AT&T Inc, a telecommunication company said. As per the report, Wall Street analysts also have noted that Netflix would benefit from the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts at LightShed Partners noted that Netflix will also see a surge in subscribers, since the audience across the globe will be seeking fresh content. The firm said Q1 global net adds could reach 10 million — over 40% higher than Netflix’s previous guidance of 7 million. The firm also revealed that Netflix is seeing viewers updating their subscriptions from two-screen plans to multiple-screen plans, with multiple stuck at home sharing the plan will increase. "We believe Netflix usage is disproportionately benefiting among streaming video services as they have a steady flow of fresh original content,” the LightShed team wrote in a research note. Netflix's Ted Sarandos Says People Are Watching More Content Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, has said, “The most important thing you can do stay home. So we’re proud to be part of that, which is trying to make that stay-home experience a little more bearable for folks, a little more enjoyable, even, and give some families something to gather around, something for people to talk about, making us feel a little less isolated while we are being physically isolated,”