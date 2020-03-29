Lucy Lawless Birthday: Did You Know the Ash vs Evil Dead Actress Walked out of Evil Dead Movies?

Lucy Lawless in Ash Vs Evil Dea (Photo Credits: Starz)

Lucy Lawless turns 52 today. Most remember the actress for her role as Xena in the TV series, Xena: Warrior Princess that ran for 134 episodes across 6 seasons. The show has an immensely strong cult following, which is quite surprising for a TV series to have come out of the '90s. More recently you might remember her from the association with the horror series, Ash Vs Evil Dead. But, strangely, Lucy used to hate Evil Dead movies, when she was younger. On her 52n birthday, Here is a brief history of how fate had other plans for this Evil Dead-hating actress. Sam Raimi Confirms a New Evil Dead Movie Is Under Works and He Would Like to Direct Another with Bruce Campbell on Board.

As per the book, The Evil Dead Companion, Lucy hated the beloved horror film, The Evil Dead (1981). She said in another interview, recently, "I saw [the movies] when I was 17 and I stomped out after the first five minutes where the girl gets, shall we say, mutilated by the evil roots of the tree. I was so mortally offended that I got up and I stomped out saying, "These people are misogynists and sick and that movie’s awful.""

Interestingly, she ended up working with director Sam Raimi who produced Lucy's TV shows, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995) and Xena: Warrior Princess (1995). That is not all.

Twelve years later, after watching the Evil Dead films and hating it, Lucy married Robert Tapert, the producer of the movies. That is not all.

In 2015, Lucy was cast in the lead role in Ash vs Evil Dead, a sequel series to the Evil Dead movies, featuring the main actor, Bruce Campbell. Lucy played the role of Ruby Knowby. She is, in fact, revealed to be the one who wrote the book Necronomicon, because of which hell broke loose in the movies. Destiny.