Lust Stories 2 released on Netflix today (June 29) at 12.30 PM. The anthology has been quite in the news for its raunchy content. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta are many more, the film revolves around sex, desire and love through women's lense. Having said that, as per early reviews out, Lust Stories 2 has received mixed reactions from critics. While some have called it a 'winner', others have termed it 'disappointed'. Here, check out review roundup of Lust Stories 2.

HT: "Putting these shorts together as one, it's a 2-hour-long interesting take on women's sexuality being discussed from their perspective. A few hits and a few misses, Lust Stories 2 has more substance than the drama and antics that can take away from the story. Watch it on Netflix for some brilliant performances and a message that needs to be sent across."

News18: "The two disappointing episodes are Sujay Ghosh’s Sex with Ex (with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia). The plot is bizarre and convoluted with shoddy writing and below average performances. Konkana’s directorial effort, The Mirror, with Tillotama Shome is rather silly plotting how a woman gets turned on watching her maid (Anushka Kaushik) having sex with her husband." Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Intimate Scenes Are Sure To Set Your Screens on Fire (View Pics & Watch Video).

Watch Lust Stories 2 Trailer:

Rediff: "Women-centric stories are still the mainstay in Lust Stories 2 as is its skewed 3:1 male-female director ratio, but its reluctance to tread on queer space is disappointing to say the least. All said and done, anthology movies are a strange beast. They can be as monotonous and harmless as munching away a bumper bag of chips, you eat one, you have to finish the rest. Or they can be like discovering a rare treasure marked by profound insight and offbeat experiences."

Money Control: "Lust Stories looks like the risk-free space to do that and yet the collective will to ambush a bodily function with the stained, anthropological mind-set of dread and dreariness is frankly baffling. Only Sen manages to poke beneath the surface and some more. Or else Lust Stories can start to feel like a place where lust, love and just about any carnal fantasy goes to die."

Lust Stories 2 consists of four shorts, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

