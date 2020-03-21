Maggie Grace Expecting First Child with Husband Brent Bushnell, Lost Star Announces the News Via Instagram

Maggie Grace (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lost actor Maggie Grace and her husband Brent Bushnell are set to welcome their first child together. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

"In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer.

Maggie Grace Is Happy and Blessed to Announce the News

"Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy. #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful," Grace wrote. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Ojai, California.