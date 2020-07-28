And the mystery/search of who will play Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) protege Kate Bishop in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series has been found. haracter The report read, "Casting is currently underway for the Hawkeye series, and we can all sleep well knowing that both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are officially set to star in the project." Jeremy Renner in Trouble? Marvel May Soon Start Finding Replacement for Hawkeye's Character After the Actor's Recent Controversies.

The report was also quoted as saying, "Steinfeld has long been rumored to be circling Hawkeye. In fact, reports of her being offered the role surfaced as early as last year. While we weren’t able to find out the nature of the delayed announcement, or the details of her negotiations, she is now firmly listed as set on the project." Jeremy Renner Birthday Special: 10 Best Moments of the Actor As Hawkeye in MCU That Make Him the Most Underrated Avenger.

Looks like, the cold case of Hawkeye filming has now warmed with Hailee's entry. "The production of Hawkeye is hoping to ramp back up in Atlanta, Georgia this October. The six-episode limited series will center, as widely reported, on The Avengers’ Hawkeye mentoring his protege Kate Bishop in an effort to pass on his superhero mantle," the report read.

