Justin Narayan is the winner of Masterchef Australia season 13. For the unware, he happens to be a 27-year-old lad from Western Australia, who has his roots in India. After Sashi Cheliah in 2018, he is the second Indian-origin contestant to win Masterchef Australia. If you followed the cooking reality show's latest season, you will know that it's Narayan's Indian heritage that has helped him prosper. During the challenges on Masterchef Australia, he always named his mother as his biggest inspiration and also the only wow cook he knows. Justin Narayan Wins Masterchef Australia S13; Check Out His First Picture With The Trophy!

Justin Narayan on the show was confident from day one about what he will serve to the judges. Well, the flavours and the wide knowledge about what blends into what helped him survive and finally win Masterchef. Indeed, it's a huge achievement. Just in case, you are wondering, what were the dishes Justin cooked on the show, well fret not, as here we give you his best delicacies which you should definitely watch. 5 Dishes by Depinder Chhibber, the Indian-Origin Chef Who Is Taking MasterChef Australia by Storm.

Justin's Journey To Grand Finale:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Judges Favourite Justin Dishes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

The Broccoli Boss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Narayan (@justinnarayan)

The Noddles Magic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

Crunchy Ice-Cream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Narayan (@justinnarayan)

Well, we are HUNGRY for sure! Earlier in an interview with News 18, Justin had revealed that this is his favourite dish. “One of my all-time favourite dishes was the charcoal chicken and toum, it’s super delicious and reminds me of a lot of good times with a lot of good mates," he shared. FYI, Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and Jock Zonfrillo returned to the show as judges from the previous season. Congo to the winner!

