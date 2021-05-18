Have you ever imagined that Indian dishes like Tandoori Chicken, Pakodas, Biriyani among others can take MasterChef Australia by storm? Well, this year the viewers of MasterChef Australia are witnessing that. MasterChef Australia Season 13 has two Indian-origin contestants, Justin Narayan and Depinder Chhibber. Both of them are wooing everyone with their incredible culinary skills. Recently, Depinder Chhibber stunned the judges with a few Indian meals which included Pakodas, Tandoori Chicken, Biriyani, Paratha, Pickle, and other Indian foods.

Australia-based, Indian-origin home chef Depinder Chhibber was born in New Delhi. At the age of 11, she moved to Newcastle, and currently, she stays in Sydney with her husband Gurkirat, who is her biggest support. Depinder took all the inspiration from her grandma’s age-old recipes and now she wants to take Indian food globally. And when it comes to cooking Indian food, Depinder is undoubtedly a star chef. She has never failed to impress the judges on the show so far. From Pakodas, Biriyani to Tandoori Chicken, here’s a list of 5 dishes made by the Indian origin chef who is taking the MasterChef Australia by storm. Take a look:

Tandoori Chicken with Naan, Chutney and Charred Cabbage, Chillies with a Smoked Lassi

South Indian Chicken Curry with Pakoras, Tamarind Sweet Chutney and Cumin Rice

Chicken Biriyani

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings

Indian Bento Box

The traditional Rajasthani dessert, Ghevar was Depinder Chhibber’s opening dish on the show. By adding a hint of carrot sorbet, she gave her own twist to the dish. Depinder now calls Ghevar as her signature dish.

Now, we are extremely proud of Depinder and we want her to make more delicious Indian dishes on the show.

