Masters of the Universe: Revelation has finally graced our screens, and it was a wild ride from start to finish. The first five episodes focus on Teela where she is tasked to save magic after the final battle between Skeletor and He-Man which results in the destruction of the Sword of Power. It results in Teela getting the band back together and forming some unexpected alliances which will lead you on a journey you won’t soon forget. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a story about reuniting and doing the right thing after a period of loss, and that’s handled over here with the utmost care. Masters of the Universe Revelation Review: Kevin Smith’s New Animated Series Has the Power of Grayskull in Full Force!

With the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation available for streaming, the last episode ends on a massive cliffhanger, one that can potentially have some huge implications on the story itself going forward. Here’s what happens in the final episode. Masters of the Universe – Revelation: From He-Man to Skeletor, Meet the Main Characters From Iconic Series Who Return Through Kevin Smith’s Netflix Series.

*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION FOLLOW*

With finally acquiring the Sword of Power and bringing magic back to Eternia, Skeletor returns and stabs Prince Adam. He reveals that during the destruction of the Sword of Power, he hid himself inside Evil-Lyn’s staff, and upon the return of magic, he was finally free. He then takes the Sword of Power from an injured Adam and calls upon the power of Grayskull transforming himself into a champion. With the fate of Prince Adam and the Universe on the line itself, the show ends as we eagerly wait for the next batch of episodes.

This sets up the next part of this season perfectly well and we find Skeletor more powerful than ever over here. With him having the power of Grayskull, Skeletor has finally achieved his goal of becoming a Master of the Universe, and will wreak havoc upon Eternia. With Prince Adam’s fate a mystery now, it has us wondering where the show will go from here and what the second part of this season will bring. Whatever it may be, it sure has us excited for the future of the show. Master of the Universe: Revelation is currently streaming on Netflix and stars Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sara Michelle Gellar and Lena Headey.

