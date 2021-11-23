Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 2 Review: When the first part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation ended, it provided us a great and shocking cliffhanger that we wondered how it will be resolved going forward. Well I am happy to say that they provide a satisfying conclusion to it, at least for most of the part, but more on that later. Overall, what we have here is a solid five episodes that build upon and carry forward the remaining themes that were introduced in part one. Masters of the Universe Revelation Review: Kevin Smith’s New Animated Series Has the Power of Grayskull in Full Force.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 picks up right where the ending of part one left of. Skeletor has the power of Grayskull and all of Eternia is in chaos. Prince Adam is gravely wounded, Teela and friends are captured and there feels no way out. The story over here is already set up, so these final few episodes feel like a rush.

The episodes here are more fast paced and considerably have more action that before. That’s the great part about this, these five episodes don’t feel like a slog, rather a natural progression of the story. There is also a lot of greatly earned fan service here. They don’t show everything in the first few episodes itself, but rather take their time and let these moments be delivered at their own pace. There are also so many good twists over here that kept things fresh constantly. A lot of the twists were related to characters as well. One in particular will have you shocked.

Concerning the characters, if you were a bit annoyed with how less He-Man you got with part one, well part two won’t do much for you. Most of the time is spent with Prince Adam in his normal form and for the first few episodes he takes on a Hulk-like form that you have already seen in the trailers. A lot of it actually feels like how the Hulk was in Avengers: Age of Ultron with Black Widow calming him down, there is a very similar scene over here too. But don’t worry He-Man fans, you will get him in moments that definitely feel earned.

Talking about characters that aren’t He-Man, Evil-Lyn and Teela again are the center of the story here. That’s another really impressive thing, the story doesn’t ignore the setup of these characters for cheap fan service. One of my favorite things that I mentioned in the review for part one was that I liked how it gave characters that weren’t deemed that important before the center stage. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 continues that. Also I have to give a special shout out to Mark Hamill as Skeletor. Again he very much sounds like the Joker over here, and that’s not bad at all. He is by far the funniest character and from a voice acting perspective, was my favorite.

The action also is very much hard hitting over here again. Like I said, this is literally what I imagined these characters would look fighting like when I was a child. We get a lot more action here this time around though. A lot of it is beautifully animated too and when stuff is going down, you can’t help but get excited. Also Bear McCreary score is as adrenaline pumping as ever.

But while there is so much good stuff over here, it just didn’t end up hitting as hard as the ending of Part One. The final battle was wonderfully played out but the way it ended felt lackluster. There was a general sense of it feeling like they only had five episodes to wrap this story up, whereas it definitely could have used one or two episodes more. For example at the end of part one you saw Prince Adam get stabbed by Skeletor, and here there wasn’t that WOW factor. The initial wrap up was nice, I just wished that it had a more of a kick to it. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer – Kevin Smith’s Action-Packed Animated Netflix Series to Arrive on November 23.

One more thing that did bother me was the rules for the universe they kept on introducing. It surely made some moments in the last two episodes very overwhelming in that regard. It made for some really convoluted dialogue and a general sense of dizziness that could have avoided, if again, there were a few more episodes. At a point my brain just shut off where I wished it went back to the characters punching each other again.

Yay!

Satisfying Story

Follows Themes of Part One

Earned Fan Service

Great Action

Nay!

Final Battle ends in a Lackluster Way

Heavy Exposition.

Final Thoughts

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 again showcases that there is more to this franchise than just He-Man. It’s a very welcome mature take on the series that Kevin Smith has crafted here where it tells a coherent story even though it could have easily taken the fan service route. If there ever is a Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 3, I will gladly tune in since I am left wanting more of this universe.

Rating: 3.5

