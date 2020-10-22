Amazon Prime did the OTT entertainment audience a favour by making Mirzapur. The original series is all set for a season 2 release on October 23 and it was only possible because of the massive success that the first season of the show was. Mirzapur is based on the drug ridden land of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh where gundagardi and no fear for the law prevail. The rustic series appealed to the masses and in no time, Mirzapur season 1 made its way into the hearts of the masses. Mirzapur 2 New Trailer Is All About Revenge and Power Multifold! (Watch Video).

And with the second season all set to return, fans are eagerly awaiting the dawn of October 23, to catch the second season of this Amazon Prime Original series. However, the OTT platform blessed ardent fans of the show by premiering the series early on the digital platform. Yep, you read that right. Ahead of Mirzapur 2 Release on Amazon Prime, Fans Express Their Excitement Via Funny Memes (View Tweets).

Check Out This Tweet Below:

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the second season of the cult web-series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyend Sharmaa, Shweta Trupathi, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik among other. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).