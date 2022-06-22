Actors Revathy, Nithya Menen and director Nagesh Kukunoor are some names who will be seen as part of the upcoming anthology Modern Love Hyderabad The Hyderabad edition of the acclaimed international Original anthology Modern Love, showcases six diverse stories exploring different facets and forms of love rooted in the city's many unique milieus. The anthology includes My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and it features Revathy, Nithya Menen. Modern Love Hyderabad: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma Team Up for a New Amazon Prime Video’s Telugu Series!

Kukunoor's Fuzzy, Purple And Full Of Thorns stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma. Uday Gurrala directed What Clown Wrote This Script will have Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair share screen space. Then there is Why Did She Leave Me There? again by Kukunoor starring Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya. Devika Bahudhanam directorial About That Rustle In The Bushes has Ulka Gupta and Naresh.