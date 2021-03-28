The second wave of coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate and there seems no stop to it. As everyday, we hear someone from the entertainment industry getting tested positive with the deadly bug. Talking on the same lines, the latest news is that Molkki's lead actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan has been tested COVID-19 positive. Reportedly, Priyal tested positive more than a week ago, while Amar Upadhyay's test results came out later. Both are asymptomatic and currently home quarantining. Paras Kalnawat’s Father Dies Due to Heart Attack; Team Anupamaa Rushes to the Hospital.

A source close to the show told TOI, “There was an interesting track coming up in Molkki, but it will be postponed now. The makers have changed the track.” The source also revealed that the team does not have a big bank of episodes. The current track of Molkki revolves around Purvi’s (Priyal) kidnapped.” Paresh Rawal Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Receiving the Vaccine (View Tweet).

"TV actors are working hard everyday and the entire team is working with utmost precautions. But, recently, many actors have tested positive in the TV and film industry. It is important that people continue to exercise caution and take all precautions," the source added. Paresh Rawal Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Receiving the Vaccine (View Tweet).

For the unaware, Molkki sees Amar Upadhyay playing the role of Virendra Pratap Singh whereas Priyal Mahajan plays his wife namely Purvi. It's an Ekta Kapoor daily soap. Stay tuned!

